PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see U Mumba lock horns against Bengal Warriors on January 15 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 9:30 pm IST.

U Mumba find themselves placed 6th having won three, lost three and drawn three of their nine games. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors finds themselves 9th on the points table having won four and losing five of their nine games so far. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors fixture and our MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 57, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 15 January 2022, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit, Ran Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil- Nabibaksh, Abozar Mohajermighani, Darshan J

MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: MUM vs BEN fantasy tips

Team: Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit, Mohammad Esmaeil- Nabibaksh, Akash Pikalmunde, Maninder Singh, Rahul Sethpal

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Abozar Mohajermighani

Pro Kabaddi League Match 57: Player to watch out for

Abozar Mohajermighani: The player has had a good campaign so far and all eyes will be on him yet again to deliver for the Bengal Warriors.

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs BEN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The MUM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs BEN fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)