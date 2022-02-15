PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 119 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see U Mumba square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers on February 15 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, U Mumba find themselves placed 8th among the 12 teams in the points table having won seven, losing seven, and drawing five of their 19 games. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are at 9th of the points table having won eight, drawn two and lost nine of their 19 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers fixture and our MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 119, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh

MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction: MUM vs JAI fantasy tips

Team: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Fazel Atrachali, Deepak Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Sethpal

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Pro Kabaddi League Match 119: Player to watch out for

Arjun Deshwal: Arjun Deshwal has been an outstanding performer this PKL season, he had a brilliant game against Bengaluru Bulls which includes 12 raid touches.

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs JAI Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The MUM vs JAI Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs JAI fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

