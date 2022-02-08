PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming And More

U Mumba will be up against Patna Pirates in match no. 103 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) Season 8, scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening. Patna heads into the match after earning a 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors on February 6. On the other hand, U Mumba heads into Tuesday’s match-up following their 35-33 win against the Tamil Thalaivas.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Match Preview and Team News

Patna Pirates will look to defeat U Mumba in a bid to continue their stellar form in the tournament, as they currently sit at the top of the PKL 8 points table with 11 wins, four losses, and four tied matches after playing 16 matches. Meanwhile, U Mumba face Patna on the back of a two-match winning streak, as the sixth-placed team in the standings. Having played 16 matches so far, Mumbai has won six matches, lost five, while five other matches have been tied. Patna have won four out of their five matches, while Mumbai have won three.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Fantasy Tips and Top Picks

Heading into the match, Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar will be the top defenders for Mumbai, while Rinku and Fazel Atrachali will be the top defenders. Fazel and Rinku have contributed with 32 and 38 successful tackles respectively for Mumbai so far. At the same time, Abhishek has scored 137 raid points, and Ajith Kumar has contributed with 105 raid points.

Sachin and Prashanth Kumar Rai will be the top two raiders for the table-toppers, having scored 110 and 84 raid points so far. In the meantime, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar will be the top defenders from Patna who will be the top picks for fans in the fantasy teams. Mohammadreza sits second in the list of players with the most successful tackles with 54 tackles. Neeraj has returned with 41 successful tackles in 16 matches so far.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Dream11 Predictions

U Mumba Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Patna Pirates Predicted Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Fantasy Team: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (C), Sachin (VC), Guman Singh

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match on Tuesday between U Mumba and Patna Pirates, can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)