PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

In a blockbuster Maharashtra derby, U Mumba are all set to take on state rivals Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday, January 13 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. U Mumba is in a qualification spot and will want to further solidify it by winning whereas the Paltan's need a win to move up the points table.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction

Based on our MUM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, it seems that U Mumba might just get the edge and it will be especially tough for the Paltans in this highly enticing PKL 2021-22 match up. The Paltans' defensive unit will have a tough time handling the opposition's strong attack of Abhishek Singh and V.Ajith Kumar.

MUM vs PUN Team News: Probable Starting 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

MUM vs PUN Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Team

Captain: Aslam Inamdar

Vice-captain: Abhishek Singh

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team: Vishal Bhardwaj, Rinku HC, Baldev Singh, Ashish Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat.

MUM vs PUN Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

U Mumba

For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh has been in sensational form as he picked up 13 raid points while V. Ajith Kumar managed to get six plus two bonus in their last win over Telugu Titans. Rinku HC is also in stunning form as he grabbed seven tackle points in that game while Harendra Kumar and Fazel Atrachali both got four tackle points each.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar was in blistering form in their last game as they crushed the Bengal Warriors 39-27. Inamdar got 12 riad points, one tackle point, and four bonus points to take his total for the match to 17. In their defence, Abinesh Nadarajan was decent as he got three tackle points and two bonus points for a total of five.

(Image: Twitter/PTI)