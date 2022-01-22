PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 24-24 draw against the Gujarat Giants in their previous game, U Mumba will take on the Telegu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 22, 2022.

On the other hand, the Titans head into this clash on the back of a cracking contest against the Jaipur Pink Panthers that they managed to win 35-34. While U Mumba will be hoping to return to winning ways to get back into the top six in the PKL standings, the Titans will be looking to win only their second game of the season.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Telegu Titans game and our MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction for the same.

U Mumba vs Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Telegu Titans: Rajnish, T Adarsh, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Prince D, C Arun

Pro Kabaddi League: MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC, Surinder Singh

All-rounders: T Adarsh

Raiders: Rajnish, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh

Captain: Rajnish

Vice-captain: Abhishek Singh

PKL: MUM vs TEL fantasy tips

With Telegu Titans star raider Siddharth Desai sidelined due to injury, Rajnish is a player that must be closely tracked. In the absence of Desai, Rajnish has picked up several points in the previous games, including seven against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. His seven points included six from raids and one from a bonus.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction and MUM vs TEL fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)