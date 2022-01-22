PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague, TeleguTitans
After a nail-biting 24-24 draw against the Gujarat Giants in their previous game, U Mumba will take on the Telegu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 22, 2022.
On the other hand, the Titans head into this clash on the back of a cracking contest against the Jaipur Pink Panthers that they managed to win 35-34. While U Mumba will be hoping to return to winning ways to get back into the top six in the PKL standings, the Titans will be looking to win only their second game of the season.
Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Telegu Titans game and our MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction for the same.
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar
Telegu Titans: Rajnish, T Adarsh, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Prince D, C Arun
Superhit Pange mein action-packed dhamake ke baad points table par ek jhalak ho jaye? 🧐— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 21, 2022
Check out the updated points table after Match 69 of #SuperhitPanga 📈
Who do you think will jump to the 🔝 next? #DELvHS #BENvUP #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Fl24CZEOgy
Defenders: Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC, Surinder Singh
All-rounders: T Adarsh
Raiders: Rajnish, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh
Captain: Rajnish
Vice-captain: Abhishek Singh
With Telegu Titans star raider Siddharth Desai sidelined due to injury, Rajnish is a player that must be closely tracked. In the absence of Desai, Rajnish has picked up several points in the previous games, including seven against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. His seven points included six from raids and one from a bonus.
Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.
Lights 🔆— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 22, 2022
Camera 📸#SuperhitPanga 🤩💥
🎬 @BengaluruBulls 🆚 @PuneriPaltan
🎬 @umumba 🆚 @Telugu_Titans
🎬 @JaipurPanthers 🆚 @tamilthalaivas
Watch Saturday special Triple Panga, LIVE 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#BLRvPUN #MUMvTT #JPPvCHE pic.twitter.com/sx2iJneW1D
(Disclaimer: The MUM vs TEL Dream11 prediction and MUM vs TEL fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)