PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a dominating 43-23 win against the Gujarat Giants in their previous game, three-time champions Patna Pirates will now take on reigning champions Bengal Warriors in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Sunday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 6.

On the other hand, the Warriors head into this encounter on the back of a disappointing 34-25 victory against 11th-placed Giants, leaving themselves tenth in the PKL standings.

Ahead of what promises to be another pulsating and nail-biting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors game and our PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction for the same.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors team news

Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up: Anand V, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane.

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Ran Singh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PKL: PAT vs BEN fantasy tips

Even though Bengal Warriors lost their previous game against the Gujarat Giants, their star raider Maninder Singh was yet again in outstanding form. Maninder picked up nine points, with eight coming from raids and one from a bonus. Since he has been in brilliant form throughout this season, he is undoubtedly a top pick to consider in any Dream11 team.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

