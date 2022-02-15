PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a convincing 38-30 victory over rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their previous game, table leaders Patna Pirates will now take on Bengaluru Bulls in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Tuesday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 15.

On the other hand, the Bulls head into this encounter on the back of a 45-37 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. While the Pirates have already confirmed their place in the playoffs in the top two positions, the Bulls will hope to continue their winning run to ensure that they finish in the top six as well.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls game and our PAT vs BLR Dream11 team prediction for the same.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls team news

Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui, Sunil.

Bengaluru Bulls predicted starting line-up: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam.

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs BLR Dream11 prediction

Defenders: C Sajin, Mahender Singh, Sunil

All-rounders: Monu Goyat

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

PKL: PAT vs BLR fantasy tips

Although the Patna Pirates have been in outstanding form this season, it is advisable to pick a player from the Bengaluru Bulls as the Pirates may rotate their team, having already qualified for the playoffs. Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is undoubtedly the top player to watch out for after he scored yet another Super 10 in his previous game.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

