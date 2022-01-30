PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

In a blockbuster Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match, play-off hopefuls Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on high flying Patna Pirates. The clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 30 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. A win for the Pirates will take them all the way to the top of the table and seal their spot in the playoffs. The Panthers on the other hand will bring them closer to a playoff spot with just three matches more to play.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match.

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Prediction

Based on our PAT vs JAI Dream11 Prediction, it seems that the Pirates might just get the edge and it will be especially tough for the Panthers in this highly enticing PKL 2021-22 match up. The Panthers' defensive unit will have a tough time handling the opposition's strong attack of Monu Goyat, Sachin and Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Fantasy Tips: Team News

Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit Nagar, Vishal, Sachin Narwal.

PAT vs JAI Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Team

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PAT vs JAI Dream11 Team: Neeraj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, C Sajin, Vishal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Arjun Deshwal, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention. The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 30 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.