PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming And More

Know the Dream 11 predictions, team news, live streaming and more details about the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 8 match, slated to be played on Friday.

PKL

In what is touted as an exciting encounter in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates are up against Tamil Thalaivas in match no. 80 scheduled to be played at the Sheraton Grand, Bangalore on Friday. The Pirates return to the mat, having played their last match against Dabang Delhi on January 18, where they faced a 32-29 defeat. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into Friday's match after drawing their last game, 34-34 against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 22.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match Preview

Patna has been excellent in the defense department this season, as they have lost only three out of the 11 matches they have played with an average of 11.82 tackle points. However, Patna has seen a dip in their raiding performance in the past few matches and currently sits sixth in the PKL 8 points table, with a chance to reach second if they win on Friday. At the same time, Tamil Thalaivas sit 10th in the points standings with 10.58 tackle points earned every game, with an average of 19 raid points per game. 

The Thalaivas have been winless in their last four matches, and desperately need a victory to turn things around for them in the current season. Both teams have faced each other a total of nine times in the PKL and Patna have an upper hand over the Thalaivas, in terms of win. The Thalaivas have won only two matches, while Patna has won on five occasions and two games have ended in ties.

READ | PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who has most raids, tackles after MUM vs PUN game

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream11 Predictions

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Fantasy Team: Sagar(c), Nitesh Kumar, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar(vc), Prashanth Kumar Rai

Patna Pirates Predicted Playing Line-up: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing Line-up: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match on Friday between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

