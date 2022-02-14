PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a dominating 43-26 win against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game, the Patna Pirates will now take on rock-bottom Telugu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Monday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 14.

On the other hand, the Titans head into this encounter on the back of a disappointing 51-31 thrashing against the Paltan. While the Pirates have already qualified for the playoffs, they will hope to continue their winning run to finish in the top two. As for the Titans, they will hope to cause an upset and fight for pride as they can no longer qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans game and our PAT vs TEL Dream 11 team prediction for the same.

Patna Pirates vs Telegu Titans team news

Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Monu Goyat, Shubham Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar

Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, Prince D, Galla Raju, Ramakrishna Palla

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs TEL Dream11 team prediction

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Ramakrishna Palla, Akash Choudhary

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Shadloui

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Rajnish

Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Vice-captain: Guman Singh

PKL: PAT vs TEL fantasy tips

Even though Guman Singh picked up the most points in Patna Pirates' last game against the Puneri Paltan, Sachin Tanwar's consistency across this season makes him a player that must be closely tracked by everyone considering to make a Dream11 team for this match.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the TAM vs UP live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The PAT vs TEL Dream11 team prediction and PAT vs TEL fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)

