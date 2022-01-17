PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a convincing 42-23 victory over U Mumba, the Puneri Paltan will now take on UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Monday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 17, 2022.

Similarly, the Yoddha also head into this match on the back of a 39-33 win over the Telegu Titans. Both teams are likely to head into this clash buzzing with confidence, hoping to register another win to continue their march up the PKL standings. The Paltan is currently in tenth place, while the Yoddha is currently in sixth.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha game and our PKL Dream11 team prediction for the same.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Shubham Kumar

2️⃣ damdaar raiders jo dikhayenge aaj mat pe apna jalwa!💪💥



Aslam Inamdar ⚔️ Surender Gill: Kaunsa raider karega #PUNvUP mein dhamaka? 🤔



Find out as LIVE broadcast begins 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!🙌#SuperhitPanga @PuneriPaltan @UpYoddha pic.twitter.com/EH3pQHqJ2b — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 17, 2022

PKL Dream11 team prediction: PUN vs UP

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

PKL: PUN vs UP fantasy tips

Although Pardeep Narwal seems to have struggled for most of this season in the PKL, the star raider showed glimpses of returning to his very best in his previous match against the Telegu Titans. Pardeep picked up a Super 10 in that clash as he picked up six points from raids and four from bonuses.

🚨PART 2 OF THE #SuperhitPanga SCHEDULE IS HERE 🚨



Mark your 🗓️ and save the dates for the second part of #vivoProKabaddi Season 8!



Which encounter are you looking forward to the most? 😉@Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/qcAJAQf33T — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 17, 2022

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The PUN vs UP PKL Dream11 team prediction and PUN vs UP fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)