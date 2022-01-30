PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming And More

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls will be up against each other in match no. 82 of the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) season 8, currently underway at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru on Sunday. Heading into the match the Thalaivas will be looking to recover from the thumping 24-52 loss against Patna Pirates in their last match. At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls also play Sunday’s match, coming off a 34-45 loss against U Mumba on January 26.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match Preview

Although the Bulls sit second in the PKL 8 points table, they have won only one and lost four matches out of their last five games. However, Pawan Sherawat has scored 200 raid points after playing 15 matches for Bengaluru in the current season and is the highest scorer of the tournament. He will be the key player for the team looking for redemption, alongside Saurabh Nandal in the defense department. Saurabh currently stands third in the list of players with the most successful tackles, having returned with a total of 42 of them in 15 matches.

Meanwhile, the Thailavas have had a poor season this time, as they sit 10th in the standings with only three wins, four losses, and six ties to their name. They have managed to dar two out of their last five matches while losing on the other three occasions. However, the team still has match-winning players like Manjeet, Sagar, and Surjeet in the squad. Manjeet is eighth in the league with 100 raid points in total from 12 matches, while Sagar and Surjeet have 44 and 38 successful tackles respectively to their name.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Predictions

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna/Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Himanshu

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Saurabh Nandal(vc), Sagar, Aman, Mohit, Sagar Krishna, Pawan Kumar Sherawat(c), Deepal Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match on Friday between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website, and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)