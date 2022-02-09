PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a disappointing 37-29 defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, the Tamil Thalaivas will now take on UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Wednesday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 pm IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 9.

On the other hand, the Yoddha head into this encounter on the back of a decent 39-35 win against rock-bottom Telegu Titans. While the Thalaivas will hope to return to winning ways to potentially move into the top six of the PKL standings, the Yoddha will hope to continue their winning run to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the league.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable seven for the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha game and our TAM vs UP Dream11 team prediction for the same.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha team news

Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Singh.

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Pro Kabaddi League: TAM vs UP Dream11 team prediction

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Sahil Singh

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav

Raiders: Manjeet, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

PKL: TAM vs UP fantasy tips

Even though the Tamil Thalavas lost their previous game against the Haryana Steelers, their star raider Manjeet delivered yet again a fantastic performance. Manjeet picked up another Super 10 as he scored five points from raids, two from tackles and three from bonuses.

TAM vs UP live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the TAM vs UP live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

