PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a disappointing 39-33 defeat against the UP Yoddha in their previous game, the Telegu Titans will now take on last season's champions Bengal Warriors in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on Monday, January 17, 2022.

On the other hand, the Warriors head into this clash on the back of a nail-biting 32-32 draw against U Mumba. Both teams will hope to return to winning ways to keep pace with the rest of the league. As things stand, the Titans are rock-bottom in the PKL table, while the Warriors are currently in eighth place.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors game and our TEL vs BEN PKL Dream11 team prediction.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up

Telegu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

TEL vs BEN PKL Dream11 team prediction

Defenders: Sandeep Kandola, Ran Singh

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ankit Beniwal

Raiders: Rajnish, Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Pro Kabaddi League: TEL vs BEN fantasy tips

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh is undoubtedly a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams because of his excellent performances this season. In his previous game against U Mumba, Maninder scored a staggering 17 points, with 13 coming from raids and four from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

