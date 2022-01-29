PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming

In a blockbuster Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match, bottom dwellers Telugu Titans will take on sixth-placed Bengal Warriors. The clash is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 29 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. A win for the Warriors will propel them into the top three and further solidify their position for a playoff spot. Titans on the other hand are all the way at the bottom and a win or a draw will not change much for them.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League match.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction

Based on our TEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, it seems that the Warriors might just get the edge and it will be especially tough for the Titans in this highly enticing PKL 2021-22 match up. The Titans' defensive unit will have a tough time handling the opposition's strong attack of Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

TEL vs BEN Fantasy Tips: Team News

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

TEL vs BEN Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Team

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Ran Singh

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team: Amit, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention. The Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 29 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.