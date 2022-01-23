PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 74 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Telugu Titans lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls on January 23 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

Telugu Titans find themselves at the bottom of the points table having won just one game while losing nine and drawing two of their 12 games. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls finds themselves 2nd on the points table having won seven, drawn one and lost five of their 13 games so far. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture and our TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 23 January 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Prince D

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: TEL vs BLR fantasy tips

Team: Saurabh Nandal, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Aman, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Prince D

Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Vice-captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Pro Kabaddi League Match 74: Player to watch out for

Pawan Sehrawat: Pawan Sehrawat had been a great influence on his team and is one of the main reasons the Bengaluru Bulls have performed really well.

Pro Kabaddi League: TEL vs BLR Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

