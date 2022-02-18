PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Stream And More

Following a disappointing 35-54 defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, rock-bottom Telugu Titans will now take on Dabang Delhi, who are aiming to confirm second place with another win. The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 18.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi head into this encounter on the back of an outstanding 26-23 win against leaders Patna Pirates. While the Titans can no longer qualify for the playoffs, they would hope to play for pride and register only their second win this season.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi game and our TEL vs DEL Dream11 predictions for the same.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi team news

Telugu Titans predicted starting line-up: Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary.

Dabang Delhi predicted starting line-up: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan, Vijay.

These young super 🌟🌟 have been outstanding this #SuperhitPanga! 🤩👀



Who will rule the roost in #TTvDEL? 🧐



Catch #VIVOProKabaddi Season 8 as action begins 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/apdYhXaZX6 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 18, 2022

Pro Kabaddi League: TEL vs DEL Dream11 predictions

Defenders: Manjeet Chillar, Krishan, Muhammed Shihas

All-rounders: Vijay, Sandeep Narwal

Raiders: Galla Raju, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-captain: Vijay

PKL: TEL vs DEL fantasy tips

Even though Naveen Kumar was not the top points scorer in Dabang Delhi's previous game against leaders Patna Pirates, he is yet a player that must be tracked by everyone considering making a Dream 11 team. Against a Telugu Titans defence that has struggled all season, Naveen is likely to pick up several points.

.@DabangDelhiKC's next target ➡️ Qualify for the semi-final 💪



Manjeet Chhillar reveals the team's plan in their upcoming match against Telugu Titans after #DELvPAT



Full video ➡️ https://t.co/EQveX0oj4X#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/55TGB2IPwg — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 18, 2022

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The TEL vs DEL Dream11 predictions and TEL vs DEL fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)

Image: Twitter@DabangDelhiKC, Instagram@TeleguTitans