PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming And More

Telugu Titans will be up against Gujarat Giants in match no. 105 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) Season 8, scheduled to be played at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore on Wednesday evening. Telugu Titans head into the match after drawing their last game against Bengal Warriors, 32-32 on Monday, while Gujarat Giants are coming off a 31-36 loss against Jaipur Pink Panther on the same day. Heading into the match, Titans would be looking to win the second match of their dismal season, so far while the Giants look to get back to the winning ways.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Match Preview

The Giants currently sit ninth in the PKL 8 points table with six wins, eight losses, and three-tied matches out of 17 matches played. Whereas, the Titans sit at the bottom of the standings with one win, twelve losses, and four tied games after playing a total of 17 matches. Meanwhile, the Titans have managed to draw two out of their last five matches, and the Giants have won three out of their last five games.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Heading into the game, the duo of Rakesh and Rakesh Narwal will be the key raiders for Gujarat. Rakesh has scored 93 raid points in 16 matches so far in the tournament, while Narwal has contributed with 70 raid points in 15 matches. At the same time, Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal are the best raiders for the Telugu Titans so far in the tournament. Rajnish has scored 85 raid points from 10 matches, while Ankit has returned with 80 points after playing 16.

In the defense department, Sandeep Kandola, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, and Akash Choudhary will be the top picks for their respective teams. Surinder and Akash have returned with 21 successful tackles each for the Titans. On the other hand, Parvesh and Sunil have returned with 33 and 26 successful tackles respectively for the Giants.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website, and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Dream11 Predictions

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Fantasy Team: Ankit Beniwal(C), C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sunil Kumar(VC), Ankit Beniwal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rajnish

Telugu Titans Predicted Line-up: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Gujarat Giants Predicted Line-up: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Ernak

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)