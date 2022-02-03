PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs TAM LIVE Streaming, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a nail-biting 39-39 draw against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, the Telegu Titans will now take on the Tamil Thalaivas in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Thursday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 3.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas head into this encounter on the back of an outstanding 42-24 win over second-placed Bengaluru Bulls. The Titans will be desperate to return to winning ways because after 14 games, they are rock-bottom with just 22 points and are already 16 points behind 11th placed Gujarat Giants.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas game and our TEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction for the same.

Telegu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas team news

Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, T Adarsh, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, M Abishek, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Pro Kabaddi League: TEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Sagar, Surjeet Singh, M Abishek

All-rounders: T Adarsh

Raiders: Manjeet, Rajnish, Ajinkya Pawar

Captain: Manjeet

Vice-captain: Rajnish

PKL: TEL vs TAM fantasy tips

Tamil Thalaivas star raider Manjeet is undoubtedly a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams as he has delivered some exceptional performances this season. In the Thalaivas' convincing win over the Bengaluru Bulls, Manjeet picked up eight points, with six coming from raids, one from a bonus and one from a tackle.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

