PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs MUM Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a dominating 44-28 win against second-placed Dabang Delhi, the UP Yoddha will now take on season 2 champions U Mumba in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Thursday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 17.

On the other hand, U Mumba head into this encounter on the back of a disappointing 44-28 defeat against inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. With the competition in its final week before the playoffs, both teams will hope to win this contest to have the best chance of finishing in the top six. As things stand in the Pro Kabaddi League table, the Yoddha are currently in third place with 63 points after 21 games, while U Mumba are currently in ninth place with just 53 points after 20 matches.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs U Mumba game and our UP vs MUM Dream 11 prediction for the same.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba team news

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

U Mumba predicted starting line-up: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Rahul Sethpal, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam Anil

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs MUM Dream 11 prediction

Defenders: Sumit, Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

PKL: UP vs MUM fantasy tips

Pardeep Narwal's outstanding comeback after a slow start to the season undoubtedly makes him the top player to consider for anyone making a Dream11 team. The UP Yoddha raider picked up a staggering 14 points in his previous game against Dabang Delhi.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

