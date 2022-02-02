PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 88 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see UP Yoddha lock horns against Patna Pirates on February 2 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

UP Yoddha find themselves 6th in the points table having won five, lost seven, and drawn three of their 15 games. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates find themselves 3rd on the points table having won eight, drawn one, and lost four of their 13 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates fixture and our UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Match 88, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 2, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Sunil

UP vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: UP vs PAT fantasy tips

Team: Sumit, Sunil, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Monu Goyat, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Nitesh Kumar

Vice-captain: Monu Goyat

Pro Kabaddi League Match 88: Player to watch out for

Nitesh Kumar: Over the last few games Nitesh Kumar has displayed some really good performances and will be definitely one to look out for.

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs PAT Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

