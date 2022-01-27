PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 36-35 defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, the UP Yoddha will now take on the Puneri Paltan in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Thursday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 27.

On the other hand, the Paltan head into this clash on the back of a dominating 42-25 win over last season's Pro Kabaddi League finalists Dabang Delhi. While the Yoddha will be looking to get back to winning ways to return into the top six of the PKL standings, the Paltan will be looking to continue their winning run to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the league.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan game and our UP vs PUN Dream11 predictions for the same.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan team news

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Puneri Paltan predicted starting line-up: Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant.

.@umumba after tonight's victory: Itni jaldi kya hai, abhi to humne comeback kiya hai! 😉🕺



Here's the updated points table after #MUMvBLR! 📊 Make a bold prediction on who is going to be on 🔝 next!#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/AVW4NxYgI0 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 26, 2022

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs PUN Dream11 predictions

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Nitesh Kumar

All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Shubham Kumar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

Aaj ke Superhit Pange ki peshkash 📰 Ek Bhaari Yuddh! ⚔️



Bhaari raid fest ⚔️: Pardeep 🤝 Surender 🆚 Aslam 🤝 Mohit



Don't miss @UpYoddha 🆚 @PuneriPaltan, tonight at 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 🙌#UPvPUN #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/pjtOGsNVrF — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 27, 2022

(Disclaimer: The UP vs PUN Dream11 predictions does not guarantee positive results)