PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 36-36 draw against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, the UP Yoddha will now take on Telugu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

On the other hand, the Titans head into this clash on the back of a disappointing 40-22 defeat to Gujarat Giants. While the Yoddha will hope to return to winning ways to continue their march up the PKL standings, the Titans will hope to return to winning ways to salvage their season. As things stand, the Titans are currently last in the Pro Kabaddi League table with just 10 points to claim.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans game and our UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction.

UP Yoddha vs Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telegu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

PKL: UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Muhammad Shihas

All-rounders: Shrikant Jadhav

Raiders: Rajnish, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: UP vs TEL fantasy tips

Even though Pardeep Narwal has not performed at his best in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the star raider showed glimpses of returning to form in his previous game. Despite just picking up six raid points, he did seem more threatening in UP Yoddha's game against the Haryana Steelers as compared to his previous games against other oppositions. It is for this reason that Pardeep must be considered as a top fantasy pick in all Dream11 teams.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

