PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs TEL LIVE Streaming, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a disheartening 37-35 defeat against three-time champions Patna Pirates in their previous game, the UP Yoddha will now take on rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 5.

Meanwhile, the Titans head into this encounter on the back of yet another crushing 43-25 defeat against Southern derby rivals Tamil Thalaivas, resulting in them being 16 points behind 11th placed Gujarat Giants.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs Telegu Titans game and our UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction for the same.

UP Yoddha vs Telegu Titans team news

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal

Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up: Galla Raju, Rohit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, T Adarsh, C Arun, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs TEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Kandola, Sumit

All-rounders: T Adarsh, Shrikant Jadhav

Raiders: Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Surender Gill

Vice-captain: Pardeep Narwal

PKL: UP vs TEL fantasy tips

Even though UP Yoddha lost their previous game to second-placed Patna Pirates, Surender Gill still delivered yet again a fantastic performance. The Yoddha raider picked up yet another Super 10, with eight points coming from raids and two from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

