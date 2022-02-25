PKL Final Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs DEL Live Stream, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 is finally here and the match promises to be a nail-biting contest with favourites Patna Pirates all set to face Dabang Delhi KC in the PKL Final. The contest between both teams will be played at The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. Let's take a look at the PKL Dream11 Team Prediction and other details.

PKL Final: PAT vs DEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Manjeet Chhillar, C Sajin, Joginder Narwal

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Shadloui

Raiders: Vijay, Sachin Tanwar, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui

Vice-captain: Naveen Kumar

PKL Final: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC probable starting 7

Patna Pirates probable playing 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar.

Dabang Delhi KC probable playing 7: Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan.

After 6️⃣5️⃣ days, we're finally down to the 𝔽𝕀ℕ𝔸𝕃 ℙ𝔸ℕ𝔾𝔸! 🤩



Will #VIVOProKabaddi have its first 4️⃣-time champions, or its first-time winner? 🏆



🎟️: #PATvDEL

⏰: 25th February,8:30 PM

📺: Star Sports Network

📱: Disney+Hotstar

💻: https://t.co/EWWLNME5nc pic.twitter.com/HYe7Zq8RWv — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 25, 2022

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC preview

There will be no shortage of action in the Pro Kabaddi League final with both teams consisting of some fine attacking talents. Dabang Delhi KC has beaten Patna Pirates twice this season and would want to make it a hat-trick of wins along with their maiden title. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are going for the fourth title and would want to keep their record intact of staying unbeaten in the final.

While Dabang Delhi's team have been run by Naveen Kumar in the raiding department the defense has plenty of big match experience which will be vital in the final. On the other hand, Patna Pirates have played as a collective unit and have gone from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed.

Apart from the positives both the teams have their own negative points to show. While Patna Pirates have the energy of youth at their end they lack players with big-match experience. The final will be all about handling the pressure and it remains to be seen if they have any players in their team who can put his hand up and deliver on the big stage. Dabang Delhi KC on the other hand has an ageing defence and tendency to rush into tackles and defend as individuals which is a huge weakness to exploit for Pirates. The match can be termed as the old-school vs new-age kabaddi and that is why this match promises to be a see-saw affair.

PAT vs DEL live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the PAT vs DEL PKL Final live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image: Pro Kabaddi/ Instagram