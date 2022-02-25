Last Updated:

PKL Final: What Is The Top Battle To Watch In Patna Pirates Vs Dabang Delhi Clash?

After several weeks of enthralling and nail-biting encounters, 3 time champions Patna Pirates will take on last season's finalists Dabang Delhi in the PKL final

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PKL final

Image: Instagram/ProKabaddi


After several weeks of enthralling and nail-biting encounters, three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 final on Friday night.

The all-important match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru. Ahead of the PKL final, here is a look at the top battle to watch out for in the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC clash.

Top battle to watch out in Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi PKL final

The Pro Kabaddi League final will see one of the best defenders of the season, Mohammadreza Shadloui, take on one of the best raiders in the history of the league, Naveen Kumar. Both Shadloui and Naveen have been key to the success of the Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi this season, respectively.

After 23 matches this season, Shadloui has been the best defender, having scored a whopping 87 tackle points, with a strike rate of 62.47%. On the other hand, Naveen has been the fourth-best raider despite having only played 16 matches this season due to injury. The Dabang Delhi KC raider has scored a staggering 194 raid points, at an impressive strike rate of 58.23%. With both teams set to go head to head this season for one last time, it remains to be seen how their stars perform in the most important clash of their careers.

How to watch Vivo PKL final live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 SD/HD.

As for the PKL live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum annual subscription fee of Rs 499. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

Tags: PKL, PKL final, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
First Published:
