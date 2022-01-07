PKL Points Table 2022: Bengaluru Bulls And Dabang Delhi Lead The Standings

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 has gotten off to a fantastic start with some very competitive and mouthwatering clashes as almost all the teams have been superb so far. However, the Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC teams have stood out with some stunning performances filled with grit and determination to win. The Patna Pirates have been the surprise team for the season so far as they sit third in the PKL points table 2022 so far. It will be a heated PKL season this time around with many teams boasting good squads.

The Tamil Thalaivas have also been pretty good this season sitting in the fourth position but they have U Mumba breathing down their necks two points behind them and a game in hand. Bengal Warriors in sixth take up the final qualification spot but they are separated by just a point from seventh-placed Haryana Steelers and just a point away from them is the Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha. The final three teams are not too far behind as the Jaipur Pink Panthers are three points off the qualification spot, while the Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan take up the last two spots in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Pro Kabaddi League standings: PKL points table 2022

Pos Team GP W L D SD Points 1* Bengaluru Bulls 7 5 1 1 25 28 2* Dabang Delhi 6 4 0 2 33 26 3* Patna Pirates 6 4 1 1 29 24 4* Tamil Thalaivas 7 2 1 4 8 22 5* U Mumba 6 2 1 3 21 20 6* Bengal Warriors 6 3 3 0 -21 16 7 Haryana Steelers 6 2 3 1 -15 15 8 Gujarat Giants 6 1 3 2 -5 14 9 UP Yoddha 6 1 3 2 -13 14 10 Jaipur Pink Panthers 6 2 4 0 -21 13 11 Telugu Titans 6 0 4 2 -5 10 12 Puneri Paltan 6 2 4 0 -36 10

Top 6 teams qualify for the playoffs

Win: 5 points

Tie: 3 points

Loss by 7 or fewer points: 1 point

Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points

Image: @ProKabaddi/@DabangDelhiKC/Twitter