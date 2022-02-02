PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After BLR Vs UP

PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips, team news, live streaming & more
The matches in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League are only getting more exciting with teams changing position on the points table quite frequently. On Tuesday, Bengaluru Bulls took on UP Yoddhas and it was the Bulls team that won the contest 31-26 to remain in second on the PKL Points table.
Meanwhile, in another match, Bengal Warriors lost to Gujarat Giants 25-34, keeping them in 7th spot on the PKL points table. Following the completion of match 86 and 87, let's take a look at PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings.
|Position
|Teams
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|PD
|PTS
|1
|Dabang Delhi KC
|15
|9
|4
|2
|7
|53
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|9
|7
|1
|29
|51
|3
|Patna Pirates
|13
|8
|4
|1
|51
|45
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|6
|6
|3
|-28
|43
|5
|U Mumba
|14
|5
|4
|5
|4
|42
|6
|UP Yoddha
|15
|5
|7
|3
|6
|41
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|15
|7
|7
|1
|-20
|41
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|6
|6
|2
|-3
|40
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|4
|4
|6
|6
|39
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|5
|6
|3
|1
|38
|11
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|7
|7
|0
|-2
|37
|12
|Telugu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|-51
|22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Raid Points
|1
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|216
|2
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|15
|187
|3
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14
|169
|4
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi KC
|9
|135
|5
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|123
|6
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|14
|121
|7
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|14
|120
|8
|Manjeet
|Tamil Thalaivas
|13
|107
|9
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|15
|104
|10
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|97
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Tackle Points
|1
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|54
|2
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|51
|3
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|50
|4
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|42
|5
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|15
|40
|6
|Mohammadreza Chiyane
|Patna Pirates
|13
|39
|7
|Aman
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|38
|8
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|15
|37
|9
|Surender Nada
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|37
|10
|Neeraj Kumar
|Patna Pirates
|13
|36