PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After BLR Vs UP

The matches in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League are only getting more exciting with teams changing position on the points table quite frequently. On Tuesday, Bengaluru Bulls took on UP Yoddhas and it was the Bulls team that won the contest 31-26 to remain in second on the PKL Points table.

Meanwhile, in another match, Bengal Warriors lost to Gujarat Giants 25-34, keeping them in 7th spot on the PKL points table. Following the completion of match 86 and 87, let's take a look at PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings.

PKL points table

Position Teams GP W L T PD PTS 1 Dabang Delhi KC 15 9 4 2 7 53 2 Bengaluru Bulls 17 9 7 1 29 51 3 Patna Pirates 13 8 4 1 51 45 4 Haryana Steelers 15 6 6 3 -28 43 5 U Mumba 14 5 4 5 4 42 6 UP Yoddha 15 5 7 3 6 41 7 Bengal Warriors 15 7 7 1 -20 41 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 6 6 2 -3 40 9 Tamil Thalaivas 14 4 4 6 6 39 10 Gujarat Giants 14 5 6 3 1 38 11 Puneri Paltan 14 7 7 0 -2 37 12 Telugu Titans 14 1 10 3 -51 22

Pro Kabaddi 2022 top raider

Rank Name Team Matches Raid Points 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 17 216 2 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 15 187 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 14 169 4 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 9 135 5 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 15 123 6 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 14 121 7 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 14 120 8 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas 13 107 9 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 15 104 10 Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 14 97

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points