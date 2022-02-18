PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After DEL Vs PAT

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague
With less than a week remaining before the playoffs, the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) could not get more exciting as eight contending teams can still make it through with just a few matches remaining. Patna Pirates is the only team that have confirmed their place in the top two, while Dabang Delhi KC can join them if they beat rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their last game.
Here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and defender after the DEL vs PAT game, which Dabang Delhi ended up winning 26-23.
|
Position
|
Teams
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|T
|
PD
|
PTS
|1
|Patna Pirates
|21
|15
|5
|1
|117
|81
|2
|Dabang Delhi KC
|21
|11
|6
|4
|-11
|70
|3
|UP Yoddha
|22
|10
|9
|3
|33
|68
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|11
|9
|2
|53
|66
|5
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|10
|8
|3
|-25
|63
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|21
|10
|9
|2
|21
|62
|7
|Puneri Paltan
|20
|11
|8
|1
|33
|60
|8
|Gujarat Giants
|20
|8
|8
|4
|-11
|57
|9
|U Mumba
|21
|7
|9
|5
|-31
|54
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|21
|8
|10
|3
|-25
|52
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|21
|5
|10
|6
|-32
|47
|12
|Telugu Titans
|21
|1
|16
|4
|-122
|27
.@DabangDelhiKC's next target ➡️ Qualify for the semi-final 💪— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 18, 2022
Manjeet Chhillar reveals the team's plan in their upcoming match against Telugu Titans after #DELvPAT
Full video ➡️ https://t.co/EQveX0oj4X#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/55TGB2IPwg
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Raid Points
|1
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|274
|2
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|21
|251
|3
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|21
|249
|4
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|21
|183
|5
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi KC
|15
|180
|6
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|21
|176
|7
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|172
|8
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|22
|166
|9
|Manjeet
|Tamil Thalaivas
|19
|154
|10
|Sachin Tanwar
|Patna Pirates
|20
|149
A show of Dabang-giri before the playoffs 💪— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 18, 2022
Watch Dabang Delhi K.C.'s thrilling win over Patna Pirates here in 30 seconds 📹
Full match highlights ➡️ https://t.co/EWWLNMmuvE 🔗#DELvPAT #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @DabangDelhiKC @PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/71XXwD4ueb
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Tackle Points
|1
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|21
|78
|2
|Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|21
|76
|3
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|61
|4
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|61
|5
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|21
|60
|6
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|22
|56
|7
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|53
|8
|Sandeep Dhull
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|18
|52
|9
|Sombir
|Puneri Paltan
|16
|52
|10
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|22
|52