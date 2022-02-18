Last Updated:

PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After DEL Vs PAT

With less than a week remaining before the playoffs, the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) could not get more exciting as eight teams can still make it through.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PKL

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague


With less than a week remaining before the playoffs, the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) could not get more exciting as eight contending teams can still make it through with just a few matches remaining. Patna Pirates is the only team that have confirmed their place in the top two, while Dabang Delhi KC can join them if they beat rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their last game.

Here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and defender after the DEL vs PAT game, which Dabang Delhi ended up winning 26-23.

PKL points table 2022

Position

Teams

GP

W

L

 T

PD

PTS
1 Patna Pirates 21 15 5 1 117 81
2 Dabang Delhi KC 21 11 6 4 -11 70
3 UP Yoddha 22 10 9 3 33 68
4 Bengaluru Bulls 22 11 9 2 53 66
5 Haryana Steelers 21 10 8 3 -25 63
6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 10 9 2 21 62
7 Puneri Paltan 20 11 8 1 33 60
8 Gujarat Giants 20 8 8 4 -11 57
9 U Mumba 21 7 9 5 -31 54
10 Bengal Warriors 21 8 10 3 -25 52
11 Tamil Thalaivas 21 5 10 6 -32 47
12 Telugu Titans 21 1 16 4 -122 27

PKL top raider

Rank Name Team Matches Raid Points
1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 22 274
2 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 21 251
3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 249
4 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 21 183
5 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 15 180
6 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 21 176
7 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 21 172
8 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 22 166
9 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas 19 154
10 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates 20 149

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Rank Name Team Matches Tackle Points
1 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 21 78
2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 21 76
3 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 21 61
4 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 22 61
5 Rinku U Mumba 21 60
6 Sumit UP Yoddha 22 56
7 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 20 53
8 Sandeep Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers 18 52
9 Sombir Puneri Paltan 16 52
10 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 22 52

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague

READ | PKL: Bengal raider gets 8 points in most unlikely fashion vs Bengaluru Bulls; fans divided
READ | PKL coaches disagree on contentious rule after Nabibakhsh's massive 8 point raid; WATCH
READ | Vikash Khandola insists Haryana Steelers won't just qualify for playoffs, but will win PKL
READ | PKL 2021-22: PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team prediction, tips, team news, live stream and more
Tags: PKL, Pro Kabaddi, PKL Points Table
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND