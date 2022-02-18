PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After DEL Vs PAT

With less than a week remaining before the playoffs, the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) could not get more exciting as eight contending teams can still make it through with just a few matches remaining. Patna Pirates is the only team that have confirmed their place in the top two, while Dabang Delhi KC can join them if they beat rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their last game.

Here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and defender after the DEL vs PAT game, which Dabang Delhi ended up winning 26-23.

PKL points table 2022

Position Teams GP W L T PD PTS 1 Patna Pirates 21 15 5 1 117 81 2 Dabang Delhi KC 21 11 6 4 -11 70 3 UP Yoddha 22 10 9 3 33 68 4 Bengaluru Bulls 22 11 9 2 53 66 5 Haryana Steelers 21 10 8 3 -25 63 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 10 9 2 21 62 7 Puneri Paltan 20 11 8 1 33 60 8 Gujarat Giants 20 8 8 4 -11 57 9 U Mumba 21 7 9 5 -31 54 10 Bengal Warriors 21 8 10 3 -25 52 11 Tamil Thalaivas 21 5 10 6 -32 47 12 Telugu Titans 21 1 16 4 -122 27

PKL top raider

Rank Name Team Matches Raid Points 1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 22 274 2 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 21 251 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 249 4 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 21 183 5 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 15 180 6 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 21 176 7 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 21 172 8 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 22 166 9 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas 19 154 10 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates 20 149

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Rank Name Team Matches Tackle Points 1 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 21 78 2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 21 76 3 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 21 61 4 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 22 61 5 Rinku U Mumba 21 60 6 Sumit UP Yoddha 22 56 7 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 20 53 8 Sandeep Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers 18 52 9 Sombir Puneri Paltan 16 52 10 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 22 52

