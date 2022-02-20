PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After PAT Vs HAR

The league stage of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) ended on Saturday, with six of the twelve teams qualifying for the playoffs. Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan have made it to the playoffs. The first eliminator will be held between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan, and the second will be held between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls. In semi-final 1, the winner of the first eliminator will face Patna Pirates, while the winner of the second eliminator will face Dabang Delhi in semi-final 2. The semi-finals will be played on February 23 and the final is slated to be held on February 25.

PKL 2022: Points Table

Position Teams GP W L T PD PTS 1. Patna Pirates 22 16 5 1 120 86 2. Dabang Delhi 22 12 6 4 -3 75 3. UP Yoddha 22 10 9 3 33 68 4. Gujarat Giants 22 10 8 4 2 67 5. Bengaluru Bulls 22 11 9 2 53 66 6. Puneri Paltan 22 12 9 1 33 66 7. Haryana Steelers 22 10 9 3 -28 64 8. Pink Panthers 22 10 10 2 14 63 9. Bengal Warriors 22 9 10 3 -18 57 10. U Mumba 22 7 10 5 -34 55 11. Tamil Thalaivas 22 5 11 6 -42 47 12. Telugu Titans 22 1 17 4 -130 27

Locked and loaded - the top 6️⃣ are ready for the Playoffs ⚔



PKL 2022: Top Raiders

Position Name Team Matches PTS 1. Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 22 274 2. Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 22 267 3. Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 22 262 4. Surender Gill UP Yoddha 21 183 5. Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 15 180 6. Abhishek Singh U Mumba 22 177 7. Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 22 174 8. Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 22 166 9. Manjit Tamil Thalaivas 20 159 10. V Ajith Kumar U Mumba 20 159

PKL 2022: Most Tackle Points

Position Name Team Matches PTS 1. Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 22 82 2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 22 81 3. Jaideep Haryana Steelers 22 66 4. Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 22 61 5. Rinku U Mumba 22 60 6. Sombir Puneri Paltan 18 57 7. Sumit UP Yoddha 22 56 8. Sandeep Dhull Pink Panthers 19 53 9. Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 20 53 10. Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Giants 22 53

