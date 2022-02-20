PKL Points Table 2022: Check PKL's Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After PAT Vs HAR

Quick links:
Image: PKL/Twitter
The league stage of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) ended on Saturday, with six of the twelve teams qualifying for the playoffs. Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Puneri Paltan have made it to the playoffs. The first eliminator will be held between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan, and the second will be held between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls. In semi-final 1, the winner of the first eliminator will face Patna Pirates, while the winner of the second eliminator will face Dabang Delhi in semi-final 2. The semi-finals will be played on February 23 and the final is slated to be held on February 25.
|Position
|Teams
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|PD
|PTS
|1.
|Patna Pirates
|22
|16
|5
|1
|120
|86
|2.
|Dabang Delhi
|22
|12
|6
|4
|-3
|75
|3.
|UP Yoddha
|22
|10
|9
|3
|33
|68
|4.
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|10
|8
|4
|2
|67
|5.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|11
|9
|2
|53
|66
|6.
|Puneri Paltan
|22
|12
|9
|1
|33
|66
|7.
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|10
|9
|3
|-28
|64
|8.
|Pink Panthers
|22
|10
|10
|2
|14
|63
|9.
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|10
|3
|-18
|57
|10.
|U Mumba
|22
|7
|10
|5
|-34
|55
|11.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|5
|11
|6
|-42
|47
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|22
|1
|17
|4
|-130
|27
Locked and loaded - the top 6️⃣ are ready for the Playoffs ⚔— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 19, 2022
Who will take home the ultimate prize? 🏆#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Zc5KfehXbb
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|274
|2.
|Arjun Deshwal
|Pink Panthers
|22
|267
|3.
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|262
|4.
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|21
|183
|5.
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|15
|180
|6.
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|22
|177
|7.
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|174
|8.
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|22
|166
|9.
|Manjit
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|159
|10.
|V Ajith Kumar
|U Mumba
|20
|159
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|82
|2.
|Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|22
|81
|3.
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|66
|4.
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|61
|5.
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|22
|60
|6.
|Sombir
|Puneri Paltan
|18
|57
|7.
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|22
|56
|8.
|Sandeep Dhull
|Pink Panthers
|19
|53
|9.
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|53
|10.
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|53