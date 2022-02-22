PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After Eliminator 1

The four matches of the play-offs finished on Monday with UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls advancing to the semifinal of the PKL 2022. The UP Yoddha led by Pardeep Narwal defeated Puneri Paltan 42-31 in PKL Eliminator 1, while in PKL Eliminator 2 match Bengaluru Bulls decimated Gujarat Giants 49-29. UP Yoddha will face league table-toppers Patna Pirates while Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi.

Pardeep Narwal reminded everyone why he is regarded as the 'playoff king' with an 18-point performance in UP Yoddha's win over Puneri Paltan. In the second match Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 points while Mahender clinched a High 5 to take the team to victory. Following the completion of playoff, matches let's take a look at the PKL points table 2022 and who are the top raiders and defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Pro Kabaddi League Top Raiders

Position Name Team Matches Points 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 23 302 2 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 22 197 3 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 23 184 4 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 22 125 5 Chandran Ranjit Bengaluru Bulls 18 90

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Position Name Team Matches Points 1 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 23 65 2 Sumit UP Yoddha 23 61 3 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 23 55 4 Aman Bengaluru Bulls 22 51 5 Ashu Singh UP Yoddha 22 45

PKL Points Table 2022