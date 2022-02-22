PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After Eliminator 1

Quick links:
The four matches of the play-offs finished on Monday with UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls advancing to the semifinal of the PKL 2022. The UP Yoddha led by Pardeep Narwal defeated Puneri Paltan 42-31 in PKL Eliminator 1, while in PKL Eliminator 2 match Bengaluru Bulls decimated Gujarat Giants 49-29. UP Yoddha will face league table-toppers Patna Pirates while Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi.
Pardeep Narwal reminded everyone why he is regarded as the 'playoff king' with an 18-point performance in UP Yoddha's win over Puneri Paltan. In the second match Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 points while Mahender clinched a High 5 to take the team to victory. Following the completion of playoff, matches let's take a look at the PKL points table 2022 and who are the top raiders and defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2022.
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|23
|302
|2
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|22
|197
|3
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|23
|184
|4
|Bharat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|125
|5
|Chandran Ranjit
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|90
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|23
|65
|2
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|23
|61
|3
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|23
|55
|4
|Aman
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|51
|5
|Ashu Singh
|UP Yoddha
|22
|45
|Position
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|PD
|PTS
|1
|Patna Pirates
|22
|16
|5
|1
|120
|86
|2
|Dabang Delhi KC
|22
|12
|6
|4
|-3
|75
|3
|UP Yoddha
|22
|10
|9
|3
|33
|68
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|10
|8
|4
|2
|67
|5
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|11
|9
|2
|53
|66
|6
|Puneri Paltan
|22
|12
|9
|1
|33
|66
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|10
|9
|3
|-28
|64
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|10
|10
|2
|14
|63
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|10
|3
|-18
|57
|10
|U Mumba
|22
|7
|10
|5
|-34
|55
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|5
|11
|6
|-42
|47
|12
|Telugu Titans
|22
|1
|17
|4
|-130
|27