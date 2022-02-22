Last Updated:

PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender & Team Standings After Eliminator 1

The UP Yoddha defeated Puneri Paltan 42-31 in Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator 1, while in PKL Eliminator 2 match Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Giants 49-29. 

Pro Kabaddi League top raider

The four matches of the play-offs finished on Monday with UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls advancing to the semifinal of the PKL 2022. The UP Yoddha led by Pardeep Narwal defeated Puneri Paltan 42-31 in PKL Eliminator 1, while in PKL Eliminator 2 match Bengaluru Bulls decimated Gujarat Giants 49-29. UP Yoddha will face league table-toppers Patna Pirates while Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi. 

Pardeep Narwal reminded everyone why he is regarded as the 'playoff king' with an 18-point performance in UP Yoddha's win over Puneri Paltan. In the second match Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 points while Mahender clinched a High 5 to take the team to victory. Following the completion of playoff, matches let's take a look at the PKL points table 2022 and who are the top raiders and defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Pro Kabaddi League Top Raiders

Position Name Team Matches Points
1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 23 302
2 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 22 197
3 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 23 184
4 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 22 125
5 Chandran Ranjit Bengaluru Bulls 18 90

 

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Position Name Team Matches Points
1 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 23 65
2 Sumit UP Yoddha 23 61
3 Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 23 55
4 Aman Bengaluru Bulls 22 51
5 Ashu Singh UP Yoddha 22 45

 

PKL Points Table 2022

Position Team GP W L T PD PTS
1 Patna Pirates 22 16 5 1 120 86
2 Dabang Delhi KC 22 12 6 4 -3 75
3 UP Yoddha 22 10 9 3 33 68
4 Gujarat Giants 22 10 8 4 2 67
5 Bengaluru Bulls 22 11 9 2 53 66
6 Puneri Paltan 22 12 9 1 33 66
7 Haryana Steelers 22 10 9 3 -28 64
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 10 10 2 14 63
9 Bengal Warriors  22 9 10 3 -18 57
10 U Mumba 22 7 10 5 -34 55
11 Tamil Thalaivas 22 5 11 6 -42 47
12 Telugu Titans 22 1 17 4 -130 27

 

