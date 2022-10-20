Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi
The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently taking place, where a total of 12 teams are locking horns against one another for the ultimate glory in the Indian traditional sport. Bengaluru Bulls played against Tamil Thalaivas in a game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Bulls defeated Thalaivas 45–28 to earn five points and move to the Number 3 spot on the points table.
In another game on Wednesday, Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddha 51-45 to move to the sixth position on the points table. Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddha picked a total of 17 points to his name, including 14 raid points but his heroics went in vain as Gujarat clinched the match in their favour. Let's take a look at the updated points table, top raiders, and top defenders of the PKL season 9 so far.
|S. No.
|Player
|Team
|MP
|Successful Raids
|1
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|59
|2
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|5
|48
|3
|Arjun Deshwal
|Pink Panthers
|5
|47
|4
|Rakesh
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|46
|5
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|43
|6
|Narender
|Tamil Thalaivas
|5
|40
|7
|Bharat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5
|37
|8
|Vikash Kandola
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5
|36
|9
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|5
|35
|10
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|5
|35
|S. No.
|Player
|Team
|MP
|Successful Tackles
|1
|Girish Maruti Ernak
|Bengal Warriors
|5
|20
|2
|Krishan
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|18
|3
|Sunil Kumar
|Pink Panthers
|5
|17
|4
|Sunil
|Patna Pirates
|5
|16
|5
|Ankush
|Pink Panthers
|5
|16
|6
|Vishal
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|15
|7
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5
|14
|8
|Sourav Gulia
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|13
|9
|Ashu Singh
|UP Yoddha
|5
|12
|10
|Vaibhav Garje
|Bengal Warriors
|5
|12
|S. No.
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|PD
|PTS
|1
|Dabang Delhi
|5
|5
|0
|0
|58
|25
|2
|Pink Panthers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|16
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|5
|3
|2
|0
|34
|15
|5
|Puneri Paltan
|5
|2
|2
|1
|-9
|14
|6
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|2
|2
|1
|-11
|14
|7
|UP Yoddha
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-6
|13
|8
|Haryana Steelers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-2
|11
|9
|U Mumba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-2
|11
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|5
|1
|3
|1
|-28
|10
|11
|Telegu Titans
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-37
|7
|12
|Patna Pirates
|5
|0
|4
|1
|-43
|5
Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi