Last Updated:

PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings After BLR Vs TAM

The PKL 9 is currently taking place, where a total of 12 teams are locking horns against one another for the ultimate glory in the Indian traditional sport.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, Kabaddi, PKL Points Table 2022, PKL Team Standings, PKL points table, PKL top raiders, PKL top defenders

Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi


The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently taking place, where a total of 12 teams are locking horns against one another for the ultimate glory in the Indian traditional sport. Bengaluru Bulls played against Tamil Thalaivas in a game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Bulls defeated Thalaivas 45–28 to earn five points and move to the Number 3 spot on the points table. 

In another game on Wednesday, Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddha 51-45 to move to the sixth position on the points table. Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddha picked a total of 17 points to his name, including 14 raid points but his heroics went in vain as Gujarat clinched the match in their favour. Let's take a look at the updated points table, top raiders, and top defenders of the PKL season 9 so far.  

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top raiders

S. No. Player Team MP Successful Raids
1 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 5 59
2 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 5 48
3 Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 5 47
4 Rakesh Gujarat Giants 5 46
5 Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 5 43
6 Narender Tamil Thalaivas 5 40
7 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 5 37
8 Vikash Kandola Bengaluru Bulls 5 36
9 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 5 35
10 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 5 35

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top defenders

S. No. Player Team MP Successful Tackles
1 Girish Maruti Ernak Bengal Warriors 5 20
2 Krishan Dabang Delhi 5 18
3 Sunil Kumar Pink Panthers 5 17
4 Sunil Patna Pirates 5 16
5 Ankush Pink Panthers 5 16
6 Vishal Dabang Delhi 5 15
7 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 5 14
8 Sourav Gulia Gujarat Giants 5 13
9 Ashu Singh UP Yoddha 5 12
10 Vaibhav Garje Bengal Warriors 5 12

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Points table

S. No. Team GP W L D PD PTS
1 Dabang Delhi 5 5 0 0 58 25
2 Pink Panthers 5 4 1 0 38 21
3 Bengaluru Bulls 5 3 2 0 8 16
4 Bengal Warriors 5 3 2 0 34 15
5 Puneri Paltan 5 2 2 1 -9 14
6 Gujarat Giants 5 2 2 1 -11 14
7 UP Yoddha 5 2 3 0 -6 13
8 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 0 -2 11
9 U Mumba 4 2 2 0 -2 11
10 Tamil Thalaivas 5 1 3 1 -28 10
11 Telegu Titans 5 1 4 0 -37 7
12 Patna Pirates 5 0 4 1 -43 5

Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

COMMENT