The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently taking place, where a total of 12 teams are locking horns against one another for the ultimate glory in the Indian traditional sport. Bengaluru Bulls played against Tamil Thalaivas in a game at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Bulls defeated Thalaivas 45–28 to earn five points and move to the Number 3 spot on the points table.

In another game on Wednesday, Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddha 51-45 to move to the sixth position on the points table. Pardeep Narwal of UP Yoddha picked a total of 17 points to his name, including 14 raid points but his heroics went in vain as Gujarat clinched the match in their favour. Let's take a look at the updated points table, top raiders, and top defenders of the PKL season 9 so far.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top raiders

S. No. Player Team MP Successful Raids 1 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 5 59 2 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 5 48 3 Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 5 47 4 Rakesh Gujarat Giants 5 46 5 Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 5 43 6 Narender Tamil Thalaivas 5 40 7 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 5 37 8 Vikash Kandola Bengaluru Bulls 5 36 9 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 5 35 10 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 5 35

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Top defenders

S. No. Player Team MP Successful Tackles 1 Girish Maruti Ernak Bengal Warriors 5 20 2 Krishan Dabang Delhi 5 18 3 Sunil Kumar Pink Panthers 5 17 4 Sunil Patna Pirates 5 16 5 Ankush Pink Panthers 5 16 6 Vishal Dabang Delhi 5 15 7 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 5 14 8 Sourav Gulia Gujarat Giants 5 13 9 Ashu Singh UP Yoddha 5 12 10 Vaibhav Garje Bengal Warriors 5 12

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Points table

S. No. Team GP W L D PD PTS 1 Dabang Delhi 5 5 0 0 58 25 2 Pink Panthers 5 4 1 0 38 21 3 Bengaluru Bulls 5 3 2 0 8 16 4 Bengal Warriors 5 3 2 0 34 15 5 Puneri Paltan 5 2 2 1 -9 14 6 Gujarat Giants 5 2 2 1 -11 14 7 UP Yoddha 5 2 3 0 -6 13 8 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 0 -2 11 9 U Mumba 4 2 2 0 -2 11 10 Tamil Thalaivas 5 1 3 1 -28 10 11 Telegu Titans 5 1 4 0 -37 7 12 Patna Pirates 5 0 4 1 -43 5

