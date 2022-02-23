PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings After Eliminator Matches

The semi-final stage of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 is all set to get underway in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 23. The semi-final 1 will be played between league toppers Patna Pirates and third-placed UP Yoddha, while the semi-final 2 will see second-placed Dabang Delhi lock horns against fourth-ranked Bengaluru Bulls. Both matches will take place at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. The winning teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place on February 25.

PKL 2022: Team Standings

Position Teams GP W L D PD PTS 1. Patna Pirates 22 16 5 1 120 86 2. Dabang Delhi 22 12 6 4 -3 75 3. UP Yoddha 22 10 9 3 33 68 4. Gujarat Giants 22 10 8 4 2 67 5. Bengaluru Bulls 22 11 9 2 53 66 6. Puneri Paltan 22 12 9 1 33 66 7. Haryana Steelers 22 10 9 3 -28 64 8. Pink Panthers 22 10 10 2 14 63 9. Bengal Warriors 22 9 10 3 -18 57 10. U Mumba 22 7 10 5 -34 55 11. Tamil Thalaivas 22 5 11 6 -42 47 12. Telugu Titans 22 1 17 4 -130 27

PKL 2022: Top Raiders

Position Name Team Matches PTS 1. Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 23 286 2. Arjun Deshwal Pink Panthers 22 267 3. Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 22 262 4. Surender Gill UP Yoddha 22 188 5. Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 23 184 6. Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 15 180 7. Abhishek Singh U Mumba 22 177 8. Vikash Kadola Haryana Steelers 22 174 9. Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 23 169 10. Mohit Goyat Puneri Paltan 21 159

PKL 2022: Top Defenders

Position Name Team Matches PTS 1. Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 22 82 2. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 22 81 3. Jaideep Haryana Steelers 22 66 4. Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 23 65 5. Sumit UP Yoddha 23 61 6. Rinku U Mumba 22 60 7. Sombir Puneri Paltan 19 60 8. Parvesh Bhainswal Gujarat Giants 23 56 9. Nitesh Kumar UP Yoddha 23 55 10. Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 20 53

