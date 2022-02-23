PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings After Eliminator Matches

Quick links:
Image: PKL
The semi-final stage of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 is all set to get underway in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 23. The semi-final 1 will be played between league toppers Patna Pirates and third-placed UP Yoddha, while the semi-final 2 will see second-placed Dabang Delhi lock horns against fourth-ranked Bengaluru Bulls. Both matches will take place at Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. The winning teams will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to take place on February 25.
Locked and loaded - the top 6️⃣ are ready for the Playoffs ⚔— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 19, 2022
Who will take home the ultimate prize? 🏆#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Zc5KfehXbb
|Position
|Teams
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|PD
|PTS
|1.
|Patna Pirates
|22
|16
|5
|1
|120
|86
|2.
|Dabang Delhi
|22
|12
|6
|4
|-3
|75
|3.
|UP Yoddha
|22
|10
|9
|3
|33
|68
|4.
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|10
|8
|4
|2
|67
|5.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|11
|9
|2
|53
|66
|6.
|Puneri Paltan
|22
|12
|9
|1
|33
|66
|7.
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|10
|9
|3
|-28
|64
|8.
|Pink Panthers
|22
|10
|10
|2
|14
|63
|9.
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|9
|10
|3
|-18
|57
|10.
|U Mumba
|22
|7
|10
|5
|-34
|55
|11.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|5
|11
|6
|-42
|47
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|22
|1
|17
|4
|-130
|27
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|23
|286
|2.
|Arjun Deshwal
|Pink Panthers
|22
|267
|3.
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|262
|4.
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|22
|188
|5.
|Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|23
|184
|6.
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|15
|180
|7.
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|22
|177
|8.
|Vikash Kadola
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|174
|9.
|Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|23
|169
|10.
|Mohit Goyat
|Puneri Paltan
|21
|159
|Position
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|PTS
|1.
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|82
|2.
|Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|22
|81
|3.
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|66
|4.
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|23
|65
|5.
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|23
|61
|6.
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|22
|60
|7.
|Sombir
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|60
|8.
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Gujarat Giants
|23
|56
|9.
|Nitesh Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|23
|55
|10.
|Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|20
|53