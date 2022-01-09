Last Updated:

PKL Points Table 2022: Dabang Delhi Reach The Top, Close-fight For 2nd And 3rd Position

The PKL 2021-22 has gotten off to a fantastic start with some very competitive and mouthwatering clashes as almost all the teams have been superb so far.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
PKL

Image: @ProKabaddi/@DabangDelhiKC/Twitter


The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 has gotten off to a fantastic start with some very competitive and mouthwatering clashes as almost all the teams have been superb so far. Among them, the Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls teams have stood out with some stunning performances filled with grit and determination to win.

The Patna Pirates have been the surprise team for the season so far as they sit second in the PKL points table 2022. It will be a heated PKL season this time around with many teams boasting all round squads. The Tamil Thalaivas have also been pretty good this season, sitting in the fourth position but they have U Mumba breathing down their necks two points behind them.

Bengal Warriors in sixth take up the final qualification spot but they are separated by just a point from seventh-placed Haryana Steelers and just a point separates them from the team in eighth which is the Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha. The Gujarat team and the UP team are level on points, however, Gujarat boasts a better score difference.  The final three teams are not too far behind as the Jaipur Pink Panthers are just three points off the qualification spot, while the Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan take up the last two spots in the Pro Kabaddi League points tally.

Pro Kabaddi League points tally: PKL points table 2022

Pos Team GP W L D SD Points
1 Dabang Delhi 7 5 0 2 37 31
2 Patna Pirates 7 5 1 1 30 29
3 Bengaluru Bulls 7 5 1 1 25 28
4 U Mumba 7 3 1 3 31 25
5 Tamil Thalaivas 7 2 1 4 8 22
6 Haryana Steelers 7 3 3 1 -11 20
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 3 4 0 -16 18
8 Bengal Warriors 7 3 4 0 -25 17
9 Gujarat Giants 7 1 4 2 -6 15
10 UP Yoddha 7 1 4 2 -17 16
11 Puneri Paltan 7 2 5 0 -41 11
12 Telugu Titans 7 0 5 2 -15 10
  • Top 6 teams qualify for the playoffs
  • Win: 5 points
  • Tie: 3 points
  • Loss by 7 or fewer points: 1 point
  • Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points

(Image: @ProKabaddi/@DabangDelhiKC/Twitter)

READ | PKL: Strugglers Gujarat and Pune to lock horns, Delhi aiming for top spot
READ | Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) live streaming: Where and where to watch PUN vs GUJ & DEL vs TEL
READ | PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: PUN vs GUJ, DEL vs TEL fantasy tips, team news and more
READ | PKL 2021-22: BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, team news & live streaming
READ | PKL 2021-22: PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, team news & live streaming
Tags: PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com