PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who Has Most Raids, Tackles After HAR Vs TEL?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 has provided fans with several enthralling and nail-biting clashes and the Haryana Steelers vs Telegu Titans that ended 39-39 was no different.

Most of the teams have already competed in 13 or 14 matches, while Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have just had 11 games so far. Here is a look at the updated PKL points table after the HAR vs TEL clash, the top raiders and defenders.

PKL points table

Position Teams GP W L D PD PTS 1 Bengaluru Bulls 14 8 5 1 53 46 2 Dabang Delhi 13 7 4 2 -18 43 3 Haryana Steelers 14 6 5 3 -22 42 4 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 -11 41 5 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 44 40 6 UP Yoddha 13 5 5 3 17 39 7 U Mumba 12 4 3 5 -1 36 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 -24 35 9 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 3 6 16 34 10 Puneri Paltan 13 6 7 0 -8 32 11 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 5 28 12 Telegu Titans 14 1 10 3 -51 22

Pro Kabaddi 2022 top raider

Rank Name Team Matches Raid Points 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 14 186 2 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 14 178 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 152 4 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 9 135 5 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 14 116 6 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 12 103 7 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 12 101 8 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas 11 96 9 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha 13 94 10 Aslam Inamdar Puneri Paltan 13 88

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Rank Name Team Matches Tackle Points 1 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 14 46 2 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 14 38 3 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 12 38 4 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 12 37 5 Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 14 33 6 Sandeep Kandola Telegu Titans 12 31 7 Sumit UP Yoddha 13 31 8 Mohit Haryana Steelers 14 31 9 Sahul Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 12 30 10 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 11 30

