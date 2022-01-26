PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who Has Most Raids, Tackles After HAR Vs TEL?

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 has provided fans with several enthralling and nail-biting clashes and the Haryana Steelers vs Telegu Titans that ended 39-39 was no different.
Most of the teams have already competed in 13 or 14 matches, while Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have just had 11 games so far. Here is a look at the updated PKL points table after the HAR vs TEL clash, the top raiders and defenders.
|Position
|Teams
|GP
|W
|L
|D
|PD
|
PTS
|1
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|8
|5
|1
|53
|46
|2
|Dabang Delhi
|13
|7
|4
|2
|-18
|43
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|6
|5
|3
|-22
|42
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|6
|1
|-11
|41
|5
|Patna Pirates
|11
|7
|3
|1
|44
|40
|6
|UP Yoddha
|13
|5
|5
|3
|17
|39
|7
|U Mumba
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-1
|36
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|5
|6
|2
|-24
|35
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|34
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-8
|32
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|11
|3
|5
|3
|5
|28
|12
|Telegu Titans
|14
|1
|10
|3
|-51
|22
A clash that left us wanting more 🤯— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 25, 2022
Check out the updated points table after Match 77 of #SuperhitPanga! 🙌
Who will be the next table toppers? 🤔 Only time will tell!#HSvTT #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/6ZuhFK46jC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Raid Points
|1
|
Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|186
|2
|
Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|178
|3
|
Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|152
|4
|
Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|9
|135
|5
|
Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|116
|6
|
Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|12
|103
|7
|
Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|12
|101
|8
|
Manjeet
|Tamil Thalaivas
|11
|96
|9
|
Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddha
|13
|94
|10
|
Aslam Inamdar
|Puneri Paltan
|13
|88
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Tackle Points
|1
|
Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|46
|2
|
Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|38
|3
|
Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|38
|4
|
Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|12
|37
|5
|
Surender Nada
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|33
|6
|
Sandeep Kandola
|Telegu Titans
|12
|31
|7
|
Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|13
|31
|8
|
Mohit
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|31
|9
|
Sahul Kumar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|12
|30
|10
|
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|11
|30