PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who Has Most Raids, Tackles After HAR Vs TEL?

Here is a look at the updated PKL points table after the 39-39 draw between the Haryana Steelers and the Telegu Titans, the top raiders and defenders.

PKL

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 8 has provided fans with several enthralling and nail-biting clashes and the Haryana Steelers vs Telegu Titans that ended 39-39 was no different.

Most of the teams have already competed in 13 or 14 matches, while Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants have just had 11 games so far. Here is a look at the updated PKL points table after the HAR vs TEL clash, the top raiders and defenders.

PKL points table

Position Teams GP W L D PD

PTS
1 Bengaluru Bulls 14 8 5 1 53 46
2 Dabang Delhi 13 7 4 2 -18 43
3 Haryana Steelers 14 6 5 3 -22 42
4 Bengal Warriors 14 7 6 1 -11 41
5 Patna Pirates 11 7 3 1 44 40
6 UP Yoddha 13 5 5 3 17 39
7 U Mumba 12 4 3 5 -1 36
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 5 6 2 -24 35
9 Tamil Thalaivas 12 3 3 6 16 34
10 Puneri Paltan 13 6 7 0 -8 32
11 Gujarat Giants 11 3 5 3 5 28
12 Telegu Titans 14 1 10 3 -51 22

Pro Kabaddi 2022 top raider

Rank Name Team Matches Raid Points
1

Pawan Sehrawat

 Bengaluru Bulls 14 186
2

Maninder Singh

 Bengal Warriors 14 178
3

Arjun Deshwal

 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 152
4

Naveen Kumar

 Dabang Delhi 9 135
5

Vikash Kandola

 Haryana Steelers 14 116
6

Surender Gill

 UP Yoddha 12 103
7

Abhishek Singh

 U Mumba 12 101
8

Manjeet

 Tamil Thalaivas 11 96
9

Pardeep Narwal

 UP Yoddha 13 94
10

Aslam Inamdar

 Puneri Paltan 13 88

Pro Kabaddi League most tackle points

Rank Name Team Matches Tackle Points
1

Jaideep

 Haryana Steelers 14 46
2

Saurabh Nandal

 Bengaluru Bulls 14 38
3

Sagar

 Tamil Thalaivas 12 38
4

Surjeet Singh

 Tamil Thalaivas 12 37
5

Surender Nada

 Haryana Steelers 14 33
6

Sandeep Kandola

 Telegu Titans 12 31
7

Sumit

 UP Yoddha 13 31
8

Mohit

 Haryana Steelers 14 31
9

Sahul Kumar

 Jaipur Pink Panthers 12 30
10

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

 Patna Pirates 11 30

