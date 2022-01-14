PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who Has Most Raids, Tackles After MUM Vs PUN Game

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2022 has provided fans with entertaining and nail-biting finishes to the match. The majority of the teams have already completed nine matches and are looking to either move up the points or keep hold of the current position. On Friday Tamil Thalaivas clashed with Bengal Warriors, while U Mumba took on Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby. Defending champion Warriors beat Thalaivas 37-28, while U Mumba were crushed by in form Puneri Paltan 42-23. Let's take a look at the current PKL points table, PKL top raider and other details.

PKL points table

Pos Teams GP w L D SD PTS 1 Patna Pirates 8 6 1 1 50 34 2 Bengaluru Bulls 9 6 2 1 49 33 3 Dabang Delhi KC 9 5 2 2 -4 32 4 Tamil Thalaivas 9 3 2 4 18 27 5 U Mumba 9 3 3 3 -8 25 6 UP Yoddha 9 2 4 3 -2 23 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 4 4 0 -14 23 8 Haryana Steelers 9 3 4 2 -30 23 9 Bengal Warriors 9 4 5 0 -28 22 10 Puneri Paltan 9 4 5 0 -10 21 11 Gujarat Giants 8 2 4 2 12 20 12 Telugu Titans 8 0 6 2 -33 10

The top 6 teams qualify for the playoffs

Win: 5 points

Tie: 3 points

Loss by 7 or fewer points: 1 point

Loss by more than 7 points: 0 points

PKL top raider

Name Team Matches Raid Points Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi KC 8 130 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 9 122 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 9 111 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 99 Vikash Kandola Haryana Steelers 9 77 Abhishek Singh U Mumba 9 69 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 9 66 Rakesh Gujarat Giants 8 63 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas 8 63 V Ajith Kumar U Mumba 7 59

Most Tackle Points

Name Team Matches Tackle Points Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 9 35 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 9 31 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 9 29 Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 9 27 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 8 26 Sahul Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 24 Rinku U Mumba 9 24 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 9 23 Sumit UP Yoddha 9 22 Abinesh Nadarajan Puneri Paltan 8 22

Image: PKL/ Instagram