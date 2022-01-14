PKL Points Table, Top Raider & Defender: Who Has Most Raids, Tackles After MUM Vs PUN Game

Quick links:
The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2022 has provided fans with entertaining and nail-biting finishes to the match. The majority of the teams have already completed nine matches and are looking to either move up the points or keep hold of the current position. On Friday Tamil Thalaivas clashed with Bengal Warriors, while U Mumba took on Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra derby. Defending champion Warriors beat Thalaivas 37-28, while U Mumba were crushed by in form Puneri Paltan 42-23. Let's take a look at the current PKL points table, PKL top raider and other details.
|Pos
|Teams
|GP
|w
|L
|D
|SD
|PTS
|1
|Patna Pirates
|8
|6
|1
|1
|50
|34
|2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|9
|6
|2
|1
|49
|33
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|9
|5
|2
|2
|-4
|32
|4
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|3
|2
|4
|18
|27
|5
|U Mumba
|9
|3
|3
|3
|-8
|25
|6
|UP Yoddha
|9
|2
|4
|3
|-2
|23
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-14
|23
|8
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|3
|4
|2
|-30
|23
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-28
|22
|10
|Puneri Paltan
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-10
|21
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|20
|12
|Telugu Titans
|8
|0
|6
|2
|-33
|10
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi KC
|8
|130
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|9
|122
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|9
|111
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8
|99
|Vikash Kandola
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|77
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|9
|69
|Surender Gill
|UP Yoddha
|9
|66
|Rakesh
|Gujarat Giants
|8
|63
|Manjeet
|Tamil Thalaivas
|8
|63
|V Ajith Kumar
|U Mumba
|7
|59
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Tackle Points
|
Surjeet Singh
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|35
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|31
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|29
|Surender Nada
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|27
|
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|8
|26
|Sahul Kumar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7
|24
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|9
|24
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|9
|23
|Sumit
|UP Yoddha
|9
|22
|
Abinesh Nadarajan
|Puneri Paltan
|8
|22