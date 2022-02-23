PKL Semis Dream11 Team Prediction: PAT Vs UP Live Stream, Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After two exciting playoff eliminator games, the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) semi-finalists have been finalised. Three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on the UP Yoddha in the first semi, while the second semi will feature Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls taking on last season's finalists Dabang Delhi.

The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha promises to be an enthralling encounter as PKL's most successful raider Pardeep Narwal will take on his former side, with whom he won the title on three occasions. Moreover, both sides have had exceptional campaigns this season as the Pirates have just lost one of their 22 league games (16 W, 5D), while the Yoddha are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Hence, ahead of what promises to be another pulsating clash, here is a look at how to watch the Pro Kabaddi League in India and our PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction for this match.

💪 defence ⚔️ 💥 offence@PatnaPirates ⚔️ @UpYoddha



Which team will take a step closer to the 🏆 in Semi-final 1️⃣?



Watch the action unfold in #VIVOProKabaddi tonight, LIVE 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#SuperhitPanga #PATvUP pic.twitter.com/UEcoOpGGR8 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022

PAT vs UP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD.

As for the PAT vs UP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha team news

Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

.@PatnaPirates 🆚 @UpYoddha

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 🤜💥🤛 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱-𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿



A blockbuster semi-final is on the cards 🎬 pic.twitter.com/TiFoUcQBIH — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 22, 2022

Pro Kabaddi League: PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sunil

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Guman Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

PKL: PAT vs UP fantasy tips

Despite a slow start to the season, Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams. The UP Yoddha raider picked up a staggering 18 points in the team's eliminator game against the Puneri Paltan, with 17 points coming from raids and one from a bonus.

🤩😳🤯🎢 - Just summing up @UpYoddha's campaign this season 🎬



Will the Record-Breaker guide the Yoddhas to their first-ever final? 😎https://t.co/bl0CUYtw0u



Watch #VIVOProKabaddi Semi-finals on 23rd February from 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022

(Disclaimer: The PAT vs UP Dream11 prediction and PAT vs UP fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)