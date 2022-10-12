Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi Cement Top Spot, Haryana Steelers At Second

The new season of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 is underway with 13 matches being played after five days of jam-packed action. The fifth day of the event witnessed two low-scoring encounters. None of the four teams in action was able to score more than 30 points.

In the first match on Day 5, Haryana Steelers overcame Tamil Thalaivas 27-22, while in the second match Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates. In the Steelers vs Thalaivas match, raider Manjeet was the star performer for Steelers with eight points, while Jaideep Dahiya played well in defence registering a high five. Thalaivas captain Sagar picked up five points and all-rounder V Viswanath was the second-best scorer for the team with four points.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, had Monu Goyat and Surjeet Singh to thank for their victory which lifted the team from the foot of the points table. Goyat ended the match with Super 10, while Siddharth Desai supported him with seven points. Singh, who was leading the team, picked up four points in the match. For Patna Pirates, Sachin and Rohit Gulia finished with six points and five points respectively, while defender Sunil picked up four points.

The Day 6 action of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will have Dabang Delhi taking on UP Yoddhas, while Bengaluru Bulls face Bengal Warriors. Ahead of the upcoming matches, we take a look at the current standing of all the participating teams on the PKL 2022 Points Table.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table

Defending champions Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers are currently the three unbeaten teams in the tournament so far. All three teams have played two matches and won both of them. Three teams who are currently at the bottom of the points table are Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants. Here's the update PKL 2022 Points Table