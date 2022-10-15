Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Dabang Delhi Maintains Lead Atop, Jaipur Soars To Second

Gujarat Giants defeated Puneri Paltan by 47-37 in match no. 18 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 to conclude Day 7’s action. This was the first win for Gujarat Giants this season, which came after star raider Rakesh scored a total of 15 points. Aslam Inamdar scored a maximum of 19 points through raids for Puneri Paltan in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a 44-31 win over Haryana Steelers in match no. 17. Raider Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best performer for Jaipur with 14 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari earned seven points. On the other hand, raider Meetu scored 16 points in total for the Steelers.

In the first clash of the day, U Mumba earned a closely-fought match against Tamil Thalaivas by the margin of 39-32. While Guman Singh returned with 12 points to his credit, Ashish also contributed 10 points to Mumbai’s score. In the meantime, raider Narender scored a maximum of 15 points for the Thalaivas during the loss.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table

Courtesy of the win, Jaipur Pink Panthers reached to the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table and now find themselves behind table toppers Dabang Delhi. While Delhi has registers three wins in three games this season, Jaipur sits second in the table with two wins and one loss. Bengal Warriors follow in the third place with two wins and a loss, as the points difference separate them with Jaipur.

Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls find themselves placed at 4th, 5th, and 6th with equal no. of wins and points. Having registered their first victory on Friday, Gujarat finds itself at 7th with one win, one loss, and a draw, which takes their points tally to eight points. UP Yoddha, Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas wrap up the top 10 standings, while Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates follow at 11th and 12th, respectively.