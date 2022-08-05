The Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022 is back and players from various parts of the country as well as the international players are set to go under the hammer. The PKL Player auctions will be a two-day event and will be held in Mumbai on Friday (August 5) and Saturday (August 6). Here's where to watch Pro Kabaddi player auction Live Streaming and other details related to the event.

What time is the PKL Season 9 auction will begin?

The PKL Season 9 Auction is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Pro Kabaddi Player auction live on TV?

Kabaddi fans who want to watch the Pro Kabaddi Player Auction live on TV can watch the event live on Star Sports the official broadcaster of the event.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi auction Live Streaming?

Fans who are wondering where to watch Pro Kabaddi auction player auction live streaming will have to log in on Disney+ Hotstar APP to catch all the action.

📺: 5th August, 6:30 PM, only on the Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar

💻: https://t.co/Qgc6Y0UqZw

— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 1, 2022

How will the PKL Player auctions work?

The auction pool will have the released players along with top performers from Senior National Kabaddi Championships and other national-level tournaments. There will be as many as 45 overseas players from across 8 countries who will also be part of the PKL Player Auctions pool.

All the players in the Player Auction pool are divided into four categories: Categories A, B, C and D. The players in each of these categories will have a different base price from which bidding will begin. Players in category A will have a base price of INR 30 Lakhs, players in category B will have a base price of INR 20 Lakhs, players in category C will have a base price of INR 10 Lakhs and players in category D will have a base price of INR 6 Lakhs.

Each franchise can spend up to INR 4.4 crores to construct their team while availing three Final Bid Match cards, which are dependent on the number of players a team has already retained. Plenty of big names, including superstars like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali and Abhishek Singh set to be a part of this year’s Player Auction. The costliest buy in PKL season 8, Pardeep Narwal, will be a part of the pool in the upcoming Player Auction.