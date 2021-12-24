Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Match number 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see the Bengal Warriors take on the Gujarat Giants on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 9:30 pm IST.

Both teams come into this fixture behind victories in their opening campaign. The Bengal Warriors defeated UP Yoddha 38 - 33 while Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, defeated season 1 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27.

Both sides have won their season openers will look to extend their winning run. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants clash and our BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips and Dream11 prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 9th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS.

BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips

Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mohajermighani, Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal

Vice-captain: Hadi Oshtorak

Pro Kabaddi League Match 9: Player to watch out for

Rakesh Narwal; The raider scored seven raid points for the Giants against the Panthers and will key to his teams' chances in tonight's fixture.

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs GUJ Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST

(Disclaimer: The BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

(Image: Twitter/ Gujarat Giants)