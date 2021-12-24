Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ Gujarat Giants
Match number 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see the Bengal Warriors take on the Gujarat Giants on December 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 9:30 pm IST.
Both teams come into this fixture behind victories in their opening campaign. The Bengal Warriors defeated UP Yoddha 38 - 33 while Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, defeated season 1 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27.
Both sides have won their season openers will look to extend their winning run. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants clash and our BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips and Dream11 prediction.
Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 9th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Date and Time: December 24th, 2021, Friday, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS.
Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mohajermighani, Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh Narwal, Maninder Singh, Rishank Devadiga.
Captain: Rakesh Narwal
Vice-captain: Hadi Oshtorak
Rakesh Narwal; The raider scored seven raid points for the Giants against the Panthers and will key to his teams' chances in tonight's fixture.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST
(Disclaimer: The BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)