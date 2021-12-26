Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After four days of top action in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the fifth day is going to feature perhaps the biggest clash of the campaign as season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on last year's winners Bengal Warriors.

The game will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on December 26, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Ahead of the game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors clash and our BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (c), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal.

Coach sahab ki planning par kabhi sandeh nahi karte 🙌



Super-Mani explains how Bengal Warriors strategized against the Giants 👇https://t.co/b1qh6TimN8@BengalWarriors pic.twitter.com/j5YAVytbVW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 25, 2021

BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Rohit Dattatray Banne

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Bharat

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

PKL: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors top fantasy picks

Bengaluru Bulls: Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is undoubtedly a top fantasy pick as he has picked up 21 points in just his first two games. Although the Bulls lost their opening game against season 2 champions U Mumbai, Pawan yet managed to score 12 points that included seven from raids and five bonuses. He carried on this fine form in his second game as he picked up another nine raid points against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Because that's what great leaders do 💯



Pawan Sehrawat leading by example on and off the match 👏

Watch his full interview here: https://t.co/X88G1yNM8n@BengaluruBulls pic.twitter.com/L9ZvDchlyu — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 25, 2021

Bengal Warriors: After leading the team from the front in two games, Maninder Singh is without a doubt one of the standout players to track in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Warriors captain began the first game against UP Yoddha with seven points that included six from raids and a bonus. He followed that performance with another brilliant display against season 6 runner-ups Gujarat Giants, in which he picked up eight points, seven from raids and a bonus.

(Disclaimer: The Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors starting line-ups are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)