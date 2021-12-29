Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Dabang Delhi are up against Bengal Warriors in match no. 19 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) season on Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Delhi head into the match after drawing their last match 24-24 against Gujarat Giants on December 26, having won their first two matches of the season against Puneri Paltan (41-30) and U Mumba (27-31), respectively. Meanwhile, Bengal face Delhi after suffering their first loss of the season against Bengaluru Bulls 35-36 on December 26. They started their season by winning 38-33 against UP Yoddha and 31-28 against Gujarat Giants.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021 match: Team News

Ahead of the match, Dabang Delhi sit at the top of the PKL points table with two wins and one draw so far in three matches. Whereas, Bengal Warriors find themselves at third in the standings with two wins and one loss. Naveen Kumar of Delhi leads the list of players with the highest no. of raid points, while Bengal’s Maninder Singh also finds himself in the top-five list. At the same time, Darshan J and Mohammad Nabibakhsh are two of the best defenders of Bengal so far, while Sandeep Narwal has the maximum no. of successful tackles to his credit for Delhi.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021 match: Dream11 Prediction

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Fantasy Team: Joginder Narwal, J Darshan, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi probable playing line up: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar/Krishan

Bengal Warriors probable playing line up: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal/ Vijin Thangadurai

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021 match: Fantasy Tips

Delhi raiders Naveen Kumar and Vijay are must-have players in the fantasy teams as Naveen has a total of 42 raid points on his name in three matches, while Vijay has returned with 15 raid points. Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh are the top picks in the raiding department for Bengal, with both players having 32 and 16 raid points respectively. Meanwhile, in the raiding department, Darshan J, Nabibakhsh, Sandeep Narwal, and Joginder Narwal are the top picks for fantasy teams. Darshan and Nabibakhsh have contributed with seven successful tackles each for Bengal, while Sandeep and Joginder have returned with six tackle points each for Delhi.

(Instagram Image: @dabangdelhikc/@bengal.warriors)