Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Dabang Delhi will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in match no. 50 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, on Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand in Banglore. Delhi face Bengaluru after losing their previous match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-28 on January 10. Whereas, Bengaluru Bulls are also coming from a 27-42 loss against UP Yoddha on January 9. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST on January 12.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Team News

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash Dabang Delhi sit second in the current season’s points table with five wins, one loss, and two tied games after playing eight games in total. At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls sit third in the points table with five wins, two losses, and one tied match from eight matches. Saurabh Nandal, Manjeet Chhilar, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Sherawat are some of the players who have performed brilliantly in the season for their respective teams of today’s match-up.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Predictions

Dabang Delhi Probable Playing Line-up- Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing Line-up- Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Fantasy Team- Aman, Mayur Kadam, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Naveen Kumar and Vijay will be the top-raiders from Delhi, who will be certainly the top picks for Kabaddi fans in their fantasy teams. Naveen Kumar is currently leading the list of players with the most no. of raid points, having scored 130 points in eight matches, while Vijay has 35 raid points so far. Manjeet Chillar and Sandeep Narwal will be the top defenders in the match from Delhi as both have returned with 16 and 14 successful tackles so far in the season. Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit will be the top raiders from Bengaluru, as Pawan has scored 95 raid points in eight matches, as Ranjit has scored 44. In the defense department, Saurabh Nandal and Aman will be the top defenders for Bengaluru as both have 18 and 15 successful tackles to their credit.

