Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Dabang Delhi KC will face Tamil Thalaivas in match no. 27 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021 season in the last match of January 1, Saturday. Delhi are currently in stellar form, as they have three matches and tied one match out of the four they have played in the season. Whereas, Tamil Thalaivas head into the match, after ending their winless start to the campaign by defeating Puneri Paltan. Although the Thalaivas have lost only one match in the season, they will be disappointed about not winning three matches.

Dabang Delhi currently sit at the top of the PKL standings with three wins and one tie, while Tamil Thalaivas sit sixth with one win, one loss, and two ties. Tamil Thalaivas face Delhi after defeating Pune 36-26 in their last match, while Delhi won 52-35 against the defending champion Bengal Warriors. Naveen Kumar and Surjeet Singh are the top players to watch out for in Saturday’s clash.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Fantasy Team: J Narwal, S Singh, S Narwal, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, A Pawar, A Malik

Dabang Delhi Probable playing line-up: Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur

Tamil Thalaivas Probable playing line-up: Ajinkya Pawar, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K. Prapanjan, Ashish

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Teams News and Fantasy Tips

Naveen Kumar and Sandeep Narwal will be the two top picks from the Dabang Delhi team as Naveen currently leads the table will the players with the most raid points, having scored 66 points so far, while Sandeep has contributed with seven successful tackles. Meanwhile, Manjeet and Surjeet Singh are must-have players for Kabaddi fans in their fantasy teams. While Manjeet has scored 30 raid points so far in the season, Surjeet Singh sits second in the list of players with the most successful tackles, with 13 to his credit.

Image: Instagram@prokkabaddi