Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Match number 13 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see the Gujarat Giants take on Dabang Delhi KC on December 26 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants defeated season 1 winners Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 in their first game before they went down 28-31 to the Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC have won both their clashes, first beating Puneri Paltan 41-30 before going on to beat U Mumba 31-27.

Gujarat Giants will look to get back to winning ways while Dabang Delhi will look to extend their winning run. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi KC fixture and our GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 13, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Mahender Rajput

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: GUJ vs DEL fantasy tips

Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Ajay Thakur

Captain: Ajay Thakur

Vice-captain: Rakesh Narwal

Pro Kabaddi League Match 9: Player to watch out for

Rakesh Narwal; The raider scored seven raid points for the Giants against the Panthers and will key to his teams' chances in tonight's fixture.

Pro Kabaddi League: GUJ vs DEL Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST

(Disclaimer: The GUJ vs DEL Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GUJ vs DEL fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)