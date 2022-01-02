Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Gujarat Giants are up against Haryana Steelers in match no. 28 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) 2021 season in Bangalore on Sunday evening. Gujarat head into the match after drawing their match against UP Yoddha 32-32 on December 29. Whereas, Haryana face Gujarat after losing 28-42 to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous PKL match on December 30.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Team News

Both teams have won one match so far in the season out of the four they have played, however, Gujarat are currently placed seventh in the points table with one win, one loss, and two ties, whereas Haryana sits down at 11th in the standings with one win and three losses. While both teams desperately chase their second win of the season, players like Rakesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, and Girish Maruti Ernak will be expected to shine for their respective teams in the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Dream11 Predictions

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Rakesh Narwal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Fantasy Team- Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Rohit Gulia.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, Rakesh Narwal and Girish Maruti Ernak will be the two top pick players from Gujarat Giants for fantasy teams as Rakesh has scored a total of 40 raid points in four matches, while Girish has a total of 12 successful tackles to his credit. At the same time, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Kandola, Jaideep, and Surender Nada will be the top players for Haryana in the match. Rohit and Vikash have scored 30 and 28 raid points respectively so far in four matches, while Jaideep and Surender have 14 and 12 successful tackles respectively to their credit.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match: Live Streaming Details

The Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 match will be played at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bangalore on Sunday evening at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be telecasted live by the official broadcaster of PKL, Star Sports India. The match will be also streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Image: Instagram@prokabaddi