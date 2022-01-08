Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Gujarat Giants are all set to face Patna Pirates in match no. 42 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) season 8 at the Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Saturday. Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Patna Pirates sit third in the PKL 8 points table, with four wins, one loss, and one defeat in six matches. Whereas, Gujarat Giants have won a single match, and lost three while two other matches have ended in ties.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Team News

Meanwhile, Patna head into the match after drawing their previous match against Tamil Thalaivas 30-30 on January 6. At the same time, Gujarat face the Pirates after losing 33-26 to Puneri Paltan on January 5. Monu Goyat, Rakesh Narwal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, and Girish Maruti Ernak are a few of the players who are the top performers in the season for their respective teams so far.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Dream11 predictions

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing Line-up: Ravinder Pahal, Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh HS, Girish Maruti Ernak

Patna Pirates Probable Playing Line-up: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates Fantasy Teams: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rakesh HS, Mohammreza Chiyaneh (VC), Ajay Kumar, Monu Goyat (C), Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8: Top Picks and Fantasy Tips

Monu Goyat and Sachin will be the top picks for Kabaddi fans in their fantasy teams as Goyat has contributed with 44 raid points, while Sachin has scored 39 raid points for the Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sunil will be top defenders from Patna as they have returned with 17 and 13 successful tackles respectively after playing six matches each. For the Gujarat Giants, Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh HS will be the top raiders as they have 44 raid points each to their credit. Girish Maruti Ernak and Ravinder Pahal will be the top two defenders from Gujarat as they have returned with 12 and 10 successful tackles respectively.

Image: Instagram@prokabaddi