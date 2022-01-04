Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs MUM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In what is touted as an exciting clash, Haryana Steelers will be up against U Mumba in match no. 32 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, Haryana sits 10th in the PKL 2021-22 points table with two wins and three defeats in the season. Meanwhile, U Mumba currently finds themselves at fourth in the standings with two wins, one loss, and two tied matches.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Team News

Haryana heads into the match on the back of their 40-29 victory over Puneri Paltan in their previous match. Whereas, U Mumba lock horns with Steelers drawing their match against UP Yoddha 28-28 in their last fixture. While Mumbai looks for a win on Tuesday to continue their good run of form in the season, the Steelers would look to defeat Mumbai and turn things around for their favour. Heading into the match, Fazel Atrachali, Jaideep, Surender Nada, Rinku, and V Ajith Kumar are some of the players who will be expected to shine.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Dream11 Predictions

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing line-up: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit

U Mumba Probable Playing line-up: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Fantasy Team: Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Surender Nada, Rinku HC, Mohit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar (C), Meetu Mahender

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Fantasy Tips and Top Picks

Vikash Kandola, Meetu, and Rohit Gulia will be the top pick raiders from Haryana Steelers, as they have scored 38, 33 and 32 raid points respectively in the season so far. At the same time, V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh are the two raiders who will be expected to shine for the U Mumba. Ajith Kumar sits fifth in the list of players with the most raid points, having scored 48 points in the season, while Abhishek has amassed 40 points. Meanwhile, Jaideep and Surender Nada will be the top defenders from Haryana, as they have returned with 16 and 14 successful tackles respectively. Rinku and Harendra Kumar will be two top defenders from U Mumba, as they have has 10 and eight successful tackles.

