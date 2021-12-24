Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 2 champions U Mumba will next take on season 7 runners-up Dabang Delhi in what promises to be another blockbuster clash. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on December 24, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai franchise kickstarted season 8 of the PKL with a convincing 46-30 victory over season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls. Meanwhile, the Delhi team defeated the Puneri Paltan 41-30. Ahead of the game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi clash and our MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi team news: Probable 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (c), Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Na tackle chale, na bonus chhoote 💪

Bas kehar chale jab aawe, yeh Singh 💥



Will Abhishek Singh continue from where he left off in #MUMvDEL tonight?#SuperhitPanga #vivoProKabaddi@umumba @DabangDelhiKC pic.twitter.com/Z8WNwJeojz — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2021

MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Joginder Narwal, Rinku HC

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Mohsen Mghsoudlou

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Abhishek Singh

Vice-captain: Naveen Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi top fantasy picks

U Mumba: After a fantastic start to the eighth season of PKL, Abhishek Singh is undoubtedly a player that must be selected in all Dream11 teams. The U Mumba raider claimed 19 raid points in his first match that included four bonus points and three points in do or die raids.

Dabang Delhi: Similarly, in Dabang Delhi, top raider Naveen Kumar is a player to watch after he delivered a fantastic performance in the team's opening game against Puneri Paltan on December 23. Naveen scored 16 points that included a bonus and a tackle point.

DDKC ki shaan, Naveen Express hai naam 😉



Check out how Krishan Kumar Hooda praised his prime raider after his sensational performance against Puneri Paltan 👇



🎥➡ https://t.co/sVkFSyJIIN#SuperhitPanga @DabangDelhiKC pic.twitter.com/t5ncg4TVlx — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2021

Sandeep Narwal could be another player to track after he kickstarted season 8 of PKL with three tackle points. The Haryana born player has contributed a staggering 562 points in just 126 matches. While he is known mostly for his defensive abilities, he can contribute with raids as well, having picked up 249 points that include a Super 10.

(Disclaimer: The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi team news is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)

