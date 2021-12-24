Last Updated:

Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: MUM Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Pro Kabaddi League: Ahead of the game, here's a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi clash and our MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction for the same.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PKL

Image: Twitter@UMumba, Pro Kabaddi League


Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 2 champions U Mumba will next take on season 7 runners-up Dabang Delhi in what promises to be another blockbuster clash. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on December 24, from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai franchise kickstarted season 8 of the PKL with a convincing 46-30 victory over season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls. Meanwhile, the Delhi team defeated the Puneri Paltan 41-30. Ahead of the game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi clash and our MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi team news: Probable 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar (c), Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Joginder Narwal, Rinku HC

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Mohsen Mghsoudlou

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Abhishek Singh

Vice-captain: Naveen Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi top fantasy picks

U Mumba: After a fantastic start to the eighth season of PKL, Abhishek Singh is undoubtedly a player that must be selected in all Dream11 teams. The U Mumba raider claimed 19 raid points in his first match that included four bonus points and three points in do or die raids.

READ | PKL 2021 Auction: See list of top players retained and bought by all 12 Pro Kabaddi teams

Dabang Delhi: Similarly, in Dabang Delhi, top raider Naveen Kumar is a player to watch after he delivered a fantastic performance in the team's opening game against Puneri Paltan on December 23. Naveen scored 16 points that included a bonus and a tackle point.

READ | Haryana Steelers unveil new logo ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Sandeep Narwal could be another player to track after he kickstarted season 8 of PKL with three tackle points. The Haryana born player has contributed a staggering 562 points in just 126 matches. While he is known mostly for his defensive abilities, he can contribute with raids as well, having picked up 249 points that include a Super 10.

READ | Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Highlights: Catch all the updates from PKL season 8 Day 1

(Disclaimer: The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi team news is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUM vs DEL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)

Image: Twitter@UMumba, Pro Kabaddi League

READ | Pro Kabaddi League 2021: U Mumba beat Bulls in PKL season 8 opener
Tags: PKL, Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com